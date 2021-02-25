Wyandotte, Johnson and Jackson counties remove closing time restrictions for bars, restaurants

A dimmed open sign at a San Marcos bar. Hays County bars got the green light from the county judge to reopen this week.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Wyandotte, Johnson, and Jackson counties are removing closing time restrictions for bars, restaurants, and taverns.

Both the Unified Government Public Health Department and the Jackson County Health Department issued new health orders reflecting this change. Johnson County amended an existing health order.

In Wyandotte County, the new order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26. The closing time restriction has been lifted.

Restaurants, bars, and taverns may remain open until their pre-pandemic closing time. Other bar/restaurant protocols remain in place, such as having no more than 50% capacity of customers, limiting parties to eight people, maintaining at least six feet between parties, and wearing masks except when actively eating or drinking.

Wyandotte County residents and businesses can learn more online at wycokck.org/COVID-19, or by calling 311.