WyCo reaches 50% vaccination milestone, loosens recommendations on gatherings

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The latest report from the Unified Government’s Public Health Department shows more than half of the residents in the county have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Reaching 50% of people vaccinated in Wyandotte County is an important milestone for our community,” Juliann Van Liew, Director of the UGPHD, said. “Early in the pandemic, our vaccination numbers lagged soerely behind other parts of the state and the metro. But I’m happy to say we’ve made immense progress this year in bringing these numbers up.”

Van Liew said the county still has work to do to get closer to herd immunity, but the county has also decided to loosen guidance for large gatherings due to decreases in case numbers and hospitalizations.

“We can’t throw caution to the wind just yet – we don’t want to see out hospitals get overwhelmed against, especially going into the holidays this winter,” Dr. Allen Greiner, Chief Health Officer, said. “But we are at a point now where we can loosen up a bit when it comes to social gatherings.”

The UGPHD has withdrawn their latest recommendations issued on August 25:

Guidance for people who are fully vaccinated

Limit gathering to 25 people if it can be held outside Wear a mask if social distancing isn’t an option

Limit gathering to 10 people if it has to be held inside Wear a mask and social distance while inside



Guidance for people who are not fully vaccinated

Avoid gatherings with anyone who does not live in the same home

Outdoor gatherings If you must attend, make sure the gathering is limited to 25 people Wear a mask Practice social distancing

Indoor gatherings Avoid whenever possible



According to the Unified Government, the county is seeing 29 new COVID-19 cases per day, down from 100 per day in August and an 18% positivity rate from COVID-19 tests, down from 40% in August.