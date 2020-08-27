‘Y’all are destroying people’s lives’: Family demands justice after young KC mom of 3 killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– A young mother of three was fatally shot while in a car Sunday, police said.

Jazmyn Henrion, 23, was shot while inside a car in the area of 68th and Cleveland. She leaves behind three young children ranging from a few months to 6 years old.

People who knew the 23-year old said they’re heartbroken and angry over the continued senseless violence in the city.

“How do you tell someone their mom is not coming home, just because,” Jovanna Graham said. “Y’all are destroying people’s lives.”

Graham said she treated Henrion like one of her own children. She said Henrion came to Kansas City without any known relatives after her mother died and planted roots in the city through her children.

Graham said Henrion’s youngest child was born this summer.

“She loved her babies. That’s what hurts me the most, they not going to see their momma anymore. Jazmyn was such a good mother,” Graham said. “This is crazy, unnecessary evil, unnecessary shooting for no reason. You took somebody mom away from them because of what?”

Friends of Henrion are chipping in, raising money to help pay for funeral services and funds to support her three young children.

While one person was in custody, according to police, there have been no arrests in the case. The investigation into the deadly shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

“I just want justice for Jazmyn, not only for Jazmyn, but for them babies, they will forever be hurt because their momma not going to ever come home,” Graham said.

To give and help the family with funeral expenses, click here.