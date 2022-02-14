KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready to gab your boots and pull out the cowboy hats. Y’allapalooza will return to Azura Amphitheater this spring.

Jon Pardi will headline the concert. The rest of the lineup will be announced closer to the concert date.

Y’allapalooza 2020 was postponed because of the pandemic. The concert was rescheduled for 2021. Then in June, Azura Amphitheater announced that the concert, featuring Morgan Wallen, was canceled again. This time because Wallen canceled his entire 2021 summer tour.

Presale tickets for the 2022 concert go on sale through Ticketmaster Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale for everyone Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.