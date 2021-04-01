Yaya’s Alpaca Farm lets guests get up close and personal with furry farm animals

GARDEN CITY, Mo. — If you have an urge to cuddle with cute animals, look no further than rural Cass County.

Nestled in Garden City, Missouri, Yaya’s Alpaca Farm features over 40 alpacas and a farm store.

Karl Blandin, known as Yaya to his grandkids, decided to get into the alpaca business after a personal tragedy.

“I sold insurance for 32 years. I started when I was 22. I had my own agency and my wife was my secretary, but she got cancer 2011 and suddenly passed away,” Blandin said. “And I always wanted an alpaca, and they were too expensive way back a long time ago in the 80s 90s. I was bored and depressed sitting on my computer one night when I typed in ‘alpaca’ and saw they went down to about $5,000.”

Blandin immediately bought seven of the animals.

“I just thought they were cool looking, funny little animals, cutesy little animals and I just wanted them to hang out with them,” he said.

When Blandin got married to his current wife, Kathy, they decided to refinish the barn and open the farm up for tours. The tour groups started out small and then grew larger over time.

“Before the COVID virus we had people that would come here from other countries and it got bigger and bigger and last year we had well in excess of 7,000 people.”

The farm tour costs $8 and features plenty of alpaca petting time as well as a chance to work with fiber harvested from the alpacas.

“We’ve had four year olds running that machine and they’ve made something and they’re proud of it,” he said.

Along with the success of running the alpaca farm comes gratitude.

“I mean, bottom line here God has blessed us and we are so so grateful to be able to share these animals.”

You can buy tickets to Yaya’s Alpaca Farm here.