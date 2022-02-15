HIGH RIDGE, Mo. — A brush fire in the middle of winter may be a surprise to some, but several fire agencies were called to a brush fire in High ridge Sunday evening.



Fire crews got the call around 5:20 p.m. that a brush fire was burning near the intersection of Stillhouse Lane and Little Antire Road.



Officials said no one was hurt, but a barn went up in flames and about 2.5 acres burned. According to the High Ridge Fire Department, the investigation has not revealed how the fire started and the cause is listed as “undetermined.”

According to Assistant Chief Scott Barthelmass of the Eureka Fire Protection District, it’s not as rare as you might think.

“Right now people really don’t think about the hazards of how dry it is, we’ve had snow, but that snow is starting to melt off and we’re getting a lot of wind and It dries the dead brush out,” he said.



While burning has not been labeled the cause of Sunday’s fire, Barthelmass said burning is a hazard in conditions present in some areas outside right now.



“People just don’t really think about that danger, so we’re seeing people that are out burning leaves, burning stumps and it could very quickly spread,” he said. He mentioned that just like skin can get dry in the winter, so can bushes, leaves, etc.

Conditions change, due to the weather, so when another round of winter weather hits the St. Louis region, this will change.



“If you are going to be burning, make sure that there’s not a lot of wind out there, make sure there’s not dry grass,” he added. “Have a way to put it out..and don’t leave any fire unattended.”