YMCA is helping with childcare for essential employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With essential businesses still open and schools closed, some parents are searching for daytime childcare.

The YMCA of Greater Kansas City is working to meet community needs at facilities in Kansas and Missouri.

“Being able to pivot and respond to community needs is who we are as an organization,” President and CEO John Mikos said.

He said they can serve at least 480 children, ages 5 -12, on the Missouri side.

“I think that number’s going to continue to grow as we’re able to identify facilities that are licensed,” Mikos said.

The Bonner Springs and Piper School Districts, on the Kansas side, have offered some of their school facilities to the YMCA.

KansasCityYMCA.org shows a list of all location and access to register your child now.

Childcare facilities will be open Monday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

They are extending hours starting Tuesday to be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

It costs $150/week.

“Childcare should not be a concern at this moment in time when folks are needed to take care of the rest of us and the “Y” wants to be able to be there and support those families,” Mikos said.

He said the YMCA of Greater Kansas City has at least 150 staff members ready to take care of these kids. There are at least 60 people that will work on Monday.

Mikos also mentioned that normal sources of revenue are not coming in due to COVID-19, therefore donations are important right now.

He said the YMCA will continue to provide childcare to the community as long as they possibly can.

“Oh, this is key,” Wyandotte Co. Dir. of Emergency Management Matt May said.

He, along with other leaders in the community, are trying to make sure it’s ‘business as usual’ for essential employees who are still allowed to work during the COVID-19 crisis.

Under Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas’ ‘Stay at Home’ order for Johnson, Jackson and Wyandotte counties health care providers, first responders, gas station employees and grocery store worker are exempt.

“They really deserve to not have to worry about what’s going on at home, their children are in good hands and that we’re providing them a safe place to be,” May said.

As leaders in the community work to solve childcare issues during this time, some critical personnel also have dogs at home to worry about.

May said pet services are important for essential employees who still must report to work.

He said businesses that take care of those people’s pets are also essential - and they should be allowed to work.

If you have question, call Wyandotte Co. Emergency Management: (913) 573-6300.

If you would like to donate to the YMCA, visit their website: KansasCityYMCA.org