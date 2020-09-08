YMCA partners with metro church to provide virtual learning space for working families

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Working parents struggling to find someone to watch their kids as they head back to school have a new option.

The YMCA is partnering with Church of the Resurrection to use their buildings during the day to care for kids doing online schooling.

“We’re not replacing our qualified teachers in the schools who do an amazing job, but what we want to do is to be able to provide some relief for working parents or households who may not have sufficient internet access,” John Mikos, president and CEO of the YMCA, said.

Kids will show up with their computers and do school from there as volunteers and Y staff help them log on and get through their day. Then when parents get off work, they can pick up their kids knowing they’ve gone to school and are caught up on the schoolwork.

“Working parents are struggling. What do they do with their children during the daytime?” Mikos said. “It’s been very emotional… when there is an opportunity to have their children go to a safe place.”

There are 47 kids enrolled in this program so far with more spaces open for working parents to consider.