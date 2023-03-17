Walmart has issued a recall for a yogurt bar product which may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. (Getty Images)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A yogurt bar sold in numerous states has been recalled after possible listeria contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the announcement Wednesday following a voluntary recall reported by the manufacturer, Clio Snacks of Piscataway, New Jersey. The recall impacts 581 cases of the company’s Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar, as they may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. This organism can cause children, frail or elderly people to have serious and sometimes fatal infections.

Listeria is known to cause infections among healthy individuals, as well including short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Listeria infections can also lead to miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The product was sold in Walmart stores across the U.S. between March 5 and March 8, 2023. Walmart locations in the Kansas City area that sold this product were located in the following cities:

Kansas Atchison Bonner Springs Gardner Kansas City Lawrence Leavenworth Olathe Overland Park Roeland Park Shawnee Westwood

Missouri Blue Springs Excelsior Springs Gladstone Harrisonville Independence Kansas City Lee’s Summit Raymore Raytown



The full list of Walmart locations for other states can be found by clicking here. Photos of the product released by the FDA can be found below:

The impacted product comes in a single-serving box with UPC code 854021008152, lot number 048C2023 and an expiration date of April 30, 2023 stamped on the side of the box, according to the FDA. This is the only product sold by Clio Snacks being recalled at this time. No illnesses have been reported in connection to this product yet.

The possible listeria contamination was discovered by a third-party manufacturer’s facility where the parfait bars are made, according to the FDA. The third-party manufacturer does not manufacture any other Clio products.

The voluntary recall was the result of a routine testing program by the company, which showed that the impacted Strawberry Parfait product produced by Clio’s contract manufacturer may contain listeria monocytogenes, according to the FDA. The third-party manufacturer has stopped producing the product and Clio has ceased distribution while the FDA and the company investigate what caused the issue.

If you purchased the Clio Strawberry Granola & Yogurt Parfait bar that matches the lot number, UPC code and expiration date, you are advised by the FDA to avoid eating the product. You can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or you can throw it away.

If you have any questions, you can call the company at 1-908-505-2546 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. eastern. View the original recall on the FDA’s website.