‘You are not alone’: High school seniors processing unusual end to school year during pandemic

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Students in Missouri and Kansas won't return to school until fall because of the coronavirus. Realizing regular in-person classes are over, is especially hard for high school seniors.

Lacy Gambill is a mom of four. She's been relishing every moment of her middle son, Luke's, senior year. His graduation is an especially momentous occasion for the family.

"I think for me, I feel sad because Luke was adopted when he was 8. He came here not speaking English, had only been in school a couple months, and his complete world changed when he came here," Lacy said.

Luke worked to learn the language and adapt to life in a new country. He was set to graduate next month with a 3.0. Now, he'll miss prom, his final baseball season and potentially graduation.

"I feel like he's overcome so many obstacles to get to this point, and it's just a little bit of a let down," Lacy said.

"What I'll remember is the teachers I had that were super helpful of me succeeding to my goals and the friends that were with me along the way as well," Luke Gambill said. "And that's the people I'm going to miss the most."

Blue Springs High School senior Mollie Lederer can relate. The last day of school before spring break in March, she was packing her bags for a choir competition in New York, only to learn the trip was canceled.

"I don't think at that point, we really knew how serious this was going to be," Lederer said.

She's been trying to keep her head up, sending teachers encouragement and "Thank yous" she never got to tell them in person. Mollie also wrote a poem as a way to connect with her classmates from a distance. Her mom shared it online.

"I sat there and started writing about everything I knew I would miss and everything I knew people around me would miss," Lederer said.

In the poem, Mollie reflects on how her classmates "came into a world of fear and terror" after 9/11 and now "enter the adult world in a global pandemic." But she said she is confident it has all helped equip the class of 2020 for anything, writing, "We are ready to soar."

"It takes a lot, but I think through this experience, I've seen more effort and strength in people I love and in our community than I've seen in a long time," Lederer said.

Luke and Mollie are now thankful for things they might've taken for granted before: their health and precious time with family before they begin their next chapter in life.

You can read Mollie's entire poem below:

Class of 2020…..

We have been reminded 2020 will be our year.

It was supposed to be a year full of many firsts and bittersweet lasts.

We counted down the years to walk those halls as seniors.

We had prepared for senior sports, competitions, and festivals.

We had dreamt of prom and the magic.

Each year we made a mental note of how much closer we were.

How much closer to walking across the stage for our diplomas;

The document that solidified the last 13 years of hard work.

We are all at home watching these events pass us as if they never mattered.

But we are not alone.

You are not alone.

We are all in this together,

You have allies.

This is a loss no one predicted.

But we are strong class of 2020.

We are STRONG.

We are smart,

We came into a world of fear and terror.

We enter the adult world in a pandemic.

But our perspective is unique.

This will stick with us.

We will be in this together because the duties of a wildcat are not over.

A wildcat is:

Strong,

Kind,

Smart,

Proactive,

A wildcat is fast to solve a problem,

But also knows when the best thing is to do nothing and wait.

As you sit in your living room tonight know that 600+ other wildcats are with you.

We are a community that exists beyond the confines of Blue Springs High Schools four walls.

We might not get the senior year we all imagined.

But we will get the one we needed.

March 13th was not our swan song.

We will give proper goodbyes to

Teachers,

Staff,

Friends,

Mentors,

And principals.

They will get theirs as well.

We will get to thank them for their hard work and dedication.

We will get our diplomas.

This is not the end,

It is only the beginning.

We have been blessed with a school district that prepared us for the future.

We are ready to soar in our communities and future homes.

But we will always remember the people and place that got us there.

We don’t outgrow our wildcat confidence.

Soon we will all be able to be back and bond over our quarantines.

Our class won’t simply be remembered because of the number 2020.

But because of our ability to rebound.

Our ability during the unknown to keep our head in the game.

Because once a wildcat always a wildcat. Mollie Lederer, Blue Springs High School, class of 2020