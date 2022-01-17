You aren’t seeing things. The Plaza lights will be shining again this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City Christmas tradition will make an encore in a new way for the first time Wednesday evening. This time to publicly honor and thank frontline workers.

The Plaza lights will briefly be turned on again, even though they’ve just been turned off for the season.

The lights are turned on every Thanksgiving and shine through the holiday season until the middle of January when they go dark for another year.

This year, the lights will make an unprecedented revival.

It’s all part of a national effort by the U.S. Engineering Chairman to recognize the effort by those working in health care, public safety and education during the pandemic.

The Plaza lights will be turned on again from 7 p.m. to 7:05 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19. Other landmarks across the country will also take part.

Businesses and homeowners are even asked to join in and flash their lights, clap and make noise for the full five minutes as a way to show thanks and support.