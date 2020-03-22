You could get a $5 Amazon gift card for donating blood with the Red Cross

The American Red Cross is teaming up with Amazon this April to encourage people to continue donating blood despite fears over the coronavirus.

“Our generous supporter, Amazon, has a special offer for you this spring,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

An announcement from the health organization said they will send a $5 gift card via email to people who donate blood, platelets or plasma.

The promotion will run for appointments made April 1-30.

Learn more and schedule your appointment on the Red Cross’ website.

