‘You do feel like a hero’: NKC nurses proud to be healthcare workers after delivering baby mid-flight

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three local nurses sprang into action and helped deliver a premature baby last week on a flight to Hawaii.

Now they’ve returned to Kansas City, proud of the work they — and nurses everywhere — do.

On April 28, North Kansas City Hospital nurses Lani Bamfield, Mimi Ho and Amanda Beeding helped deliver 29-week-old Raymond Mounga while they were all 30,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean.

For a moment, the nurses were shocked by what was unfolding, but then their training kicked in. They kept the little baby alive using things they found around the plane.

“I saw him, and I thought, ‘This can’t be real,’ and then I thought, ‘OK, it’s time to go to work. What are we gonna do here?'” Bamfield said.

All three nurses work in the neonatal intensive care unit at North Kansas City Hospital. They told FOX4 on Friday this mid-flight delivery reminded them that what they do for a living is truly incredible.

“Things like this definitely gives you that extra ‘umph.’ You know, you do feel like a hero,” Beeding said.

Bamfield believes it was no accident they were on that plane that day.

“I have said from day one that God definitely was up there with us. I’ve said that little Raymond is a miracle,” she said.

Bamfield, Beeding and Ho were there at the beginning of Raymond’s life, and they plan to be a part of it forever.

“We get pictures of Raymond every day, and we were talking about planning on seeing him for first birthday in Salt Lake,” Ho said.

Next week the three nurses will return to work at North Kansas City Hospital.

