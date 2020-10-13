‘You have to treat it like everything else’: Doctor emphasizes safety precautions before voting in-person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The upcoming election has caused a lot of angst for political reasons.

Now, a new survey shows many Americans are worried about being exposed to coronavirus if they go out to vote on election day.

Dr. Mike Cirigliano with FOX’s Medical Team says voting in-person is safe as long as the proper safety precautions are taken, (ie: wearing a mask, social distancing, and washing your hands).

“You have to treat it like everything else, if you’re going to the supermarket, you wear a masks, you socially distance,” Dr. Cirigliano said. “Unless you’re a very high risk individual, I think it’s a personal preference, if you want to do it by mail, if you want to do it in person.”

When asked about increasing one’s risk of contracting COVID-19, Dr. Cirigliano says if you are indoors, you do increase your risk compared to being outdoors. He later added, “if it’s done properly, you are wearing your mask and you’re using good social distancing, your risk is low.”

To help with concerns of staying outdoors, Arrowhead Stadium will serve as a polling location for voters who live in the Kansas City limits of Jackson County. Dr. Cirigliano emphasized that adjustment could also mitigate the risk.

“The only zero risk is if you go into a bubble and you stay inside your house and you don’t go anywhere or see anybody, but that’s not the way we are built,” Dr. Cirigliano said.