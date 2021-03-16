‘You will never be forgotten’: Metro leaders honor COVID-19 victims, heroes one year later

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One year ago, the process of shutting down for a pandemic began in the Kansas City metro. First for two weeks, then a month.

But on Tuesday, community leaders from across the area gathered to commemorate the efforts of those fighting against COVID-19 as cases, hospitalizations and deaths trend down. They also unveiled a way to honor COVID-19’s victims with a “Wall of Remembrance.”

“I put up there, ‘I love you, Mom and Dad,’ and ‘Until we meet again,'” Michelle DeMartino said.

In February, DeMartino lost both of her parents within five days to the virus.

“I miss them,” she said.

DeMartino’s an interpreter, who has been working through the pandemic with the city of Kansas City to make sure others stay informed.

Tuesday was no different. She stood beside leaders of the CORE 4 — which includes Kansas City and Jackson, Johnson and Wyandotte counties — at Union Station to remember thousands of lives lost due to the pandemic in the metro.

“Many of us got sick with COVID and survived. Unfortunately, many more did not,” Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. said.

In the same spot one year ago, they announced a 30-day stay-at-home order, closed restaurants, bars and movie theaters for 15 days and banned public gatherings of more than 10 people.

“We made tremendous progress,” Mayor David Alvey with the Unified Government said.

Now in 2021, thousands of people are getting vaccinated.

“Get vaccinated. It will make a difference,” said Ed Eilert, chairman of the Johnson County Board of Commissioners. “It will benefit our community, and it will allow us to return to that normal life sooner than later.”

“We are not done yet,” Alvey said. “There is more fight left, but we are stronger, wiser, more nimble.”

Some bars and restaurants are back open with restrictions, but not all.

In Kansas City, the number of small businesses open decreased by about 23% over the last year, according to TrackTheRecover.org.

“It’s hard to take food off somebody’s table, but it’s harder to see people die when you could’ve done more,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said, “and that’s why we made the choices we did.”

Each leader added their own note to the wall. Lucas dedicated his post to essential workers.

“Because when we didn’t know a lot about this, they were still showing up. They were still doing their jobs, and God bless them for it,” Lucas said.

He also mentioned cohort DeMartino and her late parents.

“I know my mom and dad are looking down and are saying to each other, that’s so beautiful,” DeMartino said.

DeMartino didn’t feel alone with grief when she looked at the wall and wreath. She hopes this helps others know they’re not alone either.

Lucas said the CORE 4 will have discussions in early April and May on what future guidelines could look like. He expects masks requirements to stay in place through the summer months.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android