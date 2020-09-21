Young boy shot, killed in drive-by triple shooting in Kansas City, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child has died Monday afternoon after a drive-by shooting in Kansas City, police say. Two other people were also injured.

The shooting occurred near 33rd Street and Agnes Avenue, KCPD spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said.

Someone shot at a vehicle with three adults and a child inside. The young male child was shot and later died from his injuries.

A man and a woman were also shot, suffering critical injuries. The fourth person in the car was uninjured.

The victims drove to a nearby Kansas City Fire Department station, located at 32nd Street and Indiana Avenue, to get help.

Becchina said there are at least 17 bullet holes in the vehicle.

Police have not released any identifying information about the boy, such as age or name. Further details about what led up to the shooting were unavailable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous and there’s a $25,000 reward available for information leading to an arrest in homicide cases.