Young business owner is devastated by a weekend burglary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 22-year-old Kansas City business owner Tanner McKenzie was devastated Saturday when he visited his CBD store Green Mission KC and found it empty.

Thieves smashed the glass front doors with rocks and emptied the shelves.

“Roughly about $10,000 in retail and $5000 in damage,” is what McKenzie says, he will have to pay out of pocket to restore his shop.

Tanner McKenzie says at sixteen years old he knew he wanted to go into the CBD business. He believed that the healing properties in CBD could help so many in his community. However, COVID regulations were causing Green Mission KC to struggle.

“It’s pretty hard on us especially during COVID and everything. We’ve been struggling moving forward with all the regulations and everything that has been going on, all the shutdowns. It wasn’t a good year to start the business, but we fought our hardest,” McKenzie, said.

Despite the hardships they have managed to survive, McKenzie says the business was in the process of moving into a new building.

“We had used this place for storage. We had just moved our insurance over to the new building as we were moving everything over this weekend. It’s sad that they hit us on a bad day,” McKenzie said.

The Kansas City Police Department is investigating to find those responsible.

“We’ve got surveillance footage. We’ve got forensics that’s going to take care of everything. We’ve got a good lead on who the two people are, we’ve got names. The police are working on it as we speak,” McKenzie said. McKenzie is thankful that the business was closed at the time of the burglary and that no one was hurt.