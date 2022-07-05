KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A young girl is recovering in the hospital after being pulled from the water at Oceans of Fun Tuesday night.

Dwayne McMulkin, a spokesman with Cedar Fair who owns Oceans of Fun said at 6:45 p.m. a lifeguard responded to a young female guest in distress in the Coconut Cove pool.

The lifeguard pulled the girl from the water and the park’s EMS staff began administering CPR.

The Kansas City Fire Department arrived shortly after and continued caring for the girl.

She was taken to Children’s Mercy. The status of her current condition has not been released at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her family,” McMulkin said.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.

