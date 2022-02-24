EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. — A community is remembering a young volunteer firefighter in Edwardsville, Kansas, killed in an off-duty vehicle crash last week.

The 19-year-old’s fire family described her has a positive person with a no-quit attitude. But they’ve found a way to keep Avery Hotchkiss’ memory alive.

A pair of boots and gear now sit empty at the Edwardsville Fire Department.

“It’s a loss that all of us are going to feel,” Chief Tim Whitham said.

He believes she had a bright future, saying she was a go-getter who wanted to help people.

“When I’ve talked to the family, they’ve always talked about that was just her character,” Whitham said. “She was a going to be trailblazer. She was going to change something, and we just lost it.”

Hotchkiss graduated from the Gardner-Edgerton Fire Science Program and joined Whitham’s class in the Fire Academy at Johnson County Community College.

“So they’re able to start off while they’re in class and do some ridealongs and then later become volunteers,” City Manager Michael Webb said.

After weeks of pushing to suit up, Whitham said yes.

“During that ridealong, she made a couple of calls and every time she got off the truck she had a grin from ear to ear,” Whitham said.

He said that smile never left, even when she got a face full of foam after plenty of warning to close her mouth.

“Here it is. It’s bad, it’s cold, it’s wet and I just got foamed in my face, and it tastes bad and everything else. She spits it out and just keeps on going and had the time of her life with it,” Whitham said.

With a blessing from Avery’s family, the fire department will sponsor the Avery Hotchkiss Memorial Education Fund. It will pay for future firefighters from her high school to attend the JOCO Fire Academy.

“They all say that’s what she would’ve wanted,” Whitham said. “She would’ve wanted something to carry on to allow somebody else to go to school to achieve their dreams.”

Webb said this is their sescond loss of a volunteer firefighter in the last couple years.

“The community has certainly been hard hit by these losses,” Webb said. “But we have a community that’s very supportive.”

Whitham said more information will be coming soon, but if you would like to honor Hotchkiss and the program, funds are being accepted through checks made out to the Avery Hotchkiss Memorial Fund, C/O Edwardsville Fire Department, PO Box 13738, Edwardsville, KS 66113 or Whitham.

“All funds will be used to build a sustainable scholarship program through Johnson County Community College, with a panel of fire and school staff and representatives of her family involved as well,” Whitham said.

If you would like to honor Avery monetarily, information for the Education Fund is above or a GoFundMe page has been set up.