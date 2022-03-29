KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After barely escaping a shooting by her ex-boyfriend, a Kansas City mother said she is being victimized again, this time by her apartment complex.

“It was just a crazy terrifying experience. Nobody asks to be beat up or to be shot at. But It’s just kind of like get out. We don’t care what happens to you,” said the woman who asked not to be identified by FOX4.

The woman said a domestic incident led to her not only being beaten but shot at by her ex-boyfriend at Willow Creek Apartments. The next day, apartment management told her she would have to leave.

The 10-day termination notice citing the shooting in the parking lot, but also listing the tenant and situation as nuisance behavior for disturbing other tenants and not abiding by house rules.

It also states tenants should be liable for actions of their guests and invitees.

She does not believe she should be forced from her home.

“Where’s the human decency? I don’t understand. Where is the love understanding, where’s the respect? Where’s the compassion? We’re human?” said the woman. “I don’t really have a big support system or family to back me up so it’s like, Ok, you call the shelters, they’re full, nobody wants to live in a shelter, I just, I just want to be at home,” said the woman.

According to Missouri State Law, you can’t evict a person because they are a victim of domestic violence.

That state statute began in 2019 to protect victims and states:

Victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking — no discrimination against applicants, tenants, or lessees for residential properties.

No applicant, tenant, or lessee shall be denied tenancy, be evicted from the premises, or found to be in violation of a lease agreement on the basis of or as a direct result of the fact that the applicant, tenant, or lessee is, has been, or is in imminent danger of becoming a victim of domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking if the applicant, tenant, or lessee otherwise qualifies for tenancy or occupancy in the premises.

“I feel like they are punishing me and I have already suffered enough. My kids, I’ve suffered enough,” said the woman. “Where is the sympathy for me? He was just like, pick a day, between next two to three weeks or we are going to file for an eviction.”

FOX4 spoke to the regional manager of the Willow Creek Apartments who said the 10-day letter is standard for all lease violations.

The manager said “they take seriously the safety of all residents.” but they are still investigating the details of this shooting and incident to decide if it is a domestic situation.

Police said they are also still investigating the case.

