Young Overland Park officer who died of COVID-19 laid to rest alongside fellow officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The family of fallen Overland Park Officer Mike Mosher paid their respects to 23-year-old Officer Freddie Castro.

Wednesday, Castro was laid to rest on the same plot as Officer Mosher.

Mosher was killed in the line of duty in May of 2020.

In any profession there is an unsaid camaraderie. For police officers they see it as a brotherhood. At Officer Castro’s funeral it was clear to see not a co-worker, but a family member was laid to rest.

Brothers in life and in death. The family of Officer Mike Mosher looked on as Castro was laid to rest. Mosher’s father, Scott, his son, and grandchildren saluted the procession as it drove to not only Castro’s gravesite, but his son’s and wife’s as well.

“I want them to know that the love of the community for the police officers here in overland park runs deep,” Mosher said.

Castro looked up to Mosher. He trained the young officer when he joined the Overland Park Police Department. Police Chief Frank Donchez said it was hard enough to lose Mosher, and can’t believe he is now burying Castro as well.

“We love them both, and they’ll be forever in our hearts,” Donchez said.

In May of 2020, Mosher was shot and killed on his way to work while investigating a hit and run. Castro supported Mosher’s family during their greatest time of need. Now, it’s the Mosher family who is there for his after Castro lost his life to COVID-19.

“I’m feeling a loss. The loss of a good man. A good police officer. Someone that when my son was killed in the line of duty, Freddie was there for us, and came by and spent time with us. What a great smiling personality and we miss him a lot,” Mosher said.

“A year and a half ago I couldn’t imagine that I’d be standing here for a second time. Let alone the first time. It’s so difficult,” Donchez said.

Castro honored Mosher’s life at his funeral, and now he is buried beside him.

“Mike was his training officer when he graduated the academy. It fits right. Freddie was here last year saluting Mike, and now unfortunately Freddie is next to him,” Castro’s best friend, Larry Cooper said.

Mosher said it’s where Freddie belongs.

“I was honored to have Freddie be laid to rest next to my son, and my wife. I’m honored by the Castro family, and that’s why I wanted to be here,” Mosher said.

Both officers were known for their kindness, hard work, commitment to the community, and their smiles. Their imprint on the lives they’ve touched can never fade.

“None of us knows how much time we have on this earth, and so we should be doing those things to make the most of being giving individuals, loving individuals. Mike and Freddie exemplified that. I think it’s a lesson to all because quite honestly, every breath is a gift from God,” Donchez said.

“Though he has been taken away from us way too soon he has left a lasting image of the giving spirit and service to others for everyone to follow,” could be heard over the radio. “This is the last call for Officer Freddie Castro, badge 1160. End of Watch, Tuesday, August 31, 2021.”

Castro’s family asked instead of flowers for donations to go to the Overland Park Police Officer’s Foundation. The funds can go to help officer’s families in need for years to come. His family says, that’s how Freddie would have wanted it.