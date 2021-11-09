Your guide to must-see holiday light displays in the Kansas City area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As you get ready to shop and prepare for your Thanksgiving dinner, now’s the time to fill up on some hot cocoa, get in the car with family and friends, and see the many wonderful light displays around the Kansas City metro.

Whether it’s the Country Club Plaza lights or Christmas in the Park at Longview Lake, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

To help you plan a festive evening this holiday season, FOX4 has compiled a list of must-see displays. Check them out below:

Thursday, Nov. 25

Free

5 – 8 p.m.

More details, including performance lineup, will come at a later date.

Nov. 24 – Dec. 31

Sunday – Thursday: 5:30 – 10 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 5:30 – 11 p.m.

3901 SW Longview Park Dr., Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Admission is free. Voluntary exit donations benefit more than 35 local charities.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Legends Outlets, Kansas City, Kansas

5 – 8 p.m.

This year’s official tree lighting emcees are Adriana Davalos and Toni Talley, hosts of Great Day KC on FOX4.

There will be a live concert, prize giveaways, complimentary hot cocoa, photo ops, special deals, and family-friendly activities such as face painting, balloon animals, roaming character appearances, photos with Santa, and more.

The lighting ceremony will take place in the Center Courtyard at approximately 6 p.m., but festivities will continue until 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

Crown Center Square

Free

The 100-foot-tall Kansas City Mayor’s Christmas Tree, one of the nation’s tallest, is the centerpiece for an illuminating holiday celebration.

The Mayor’s Christmas Tree will shine brightly on Crown Center Square from Nov. 26, 2021 through Jan. 3, 2022.

December 3

Wyandotte County City Hall

Lighting ceremony will be at 6:45 p.m.

Additional details to follow

Saturday, Nov. 20

North Park at Zona Rosa

4 – 6 p.m.

Zona Rosa will kick off the 2021 holiday season with the annual lighting ceremony featuring the historic holiday crowns and 55-foot Christmas tree.

Local bands will play holiday tunes on the main stage with FOX4’s own Karli Ritter as emcee.

Santa will make his arrival at 6 p.m. to turn on the holiday lights at Zona Rosa.

Nov. 2, 2021 – Jan. 2, 2022

All traffic must enter the park from 87th Street, then take Blue River Road.

Starts at twilight every night, only closed New Year’s Eve.

The drive is one mile long and completely adorned with game-changing holiday light displays.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11

The Soul of Santa 3rd Annual Christmas Tree Lighting and Celebration

Friday, Nov. 19

Ward Parkway Center

6 – 7 p.m.

Free

A night of fun with performances from Center School District, giveaways, photo ops with Santa, and the lighting of Ward Parkway’s 30-foot holiday tree.

Tuesday, Nov. 30

Blue Springs City Hall

6:30 p.m.

Entertainment by Daniel Young Elementary, James Walker Elementary and William Yates Elementary. The night will end with a special visit from Santa Claus.

Saturday, Nov. 13

The Village at Briarcliff, 4151 N. Mulberry Dr., Kansas City, Missouri

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Lights turn on at 6:30 p.m. with a fireworks display to follow

Thursday, Dec. 2

6 – 8 p.m.

The View, 13500 Byars Road, Grandview, Missouri

Listen to kids from Grandview C-4 Elementary schools sing carols before heading outside to light the tree.

Guests can bring donations of canned food, toiletries, or cash for the Grandview Assistance Program to help families in need.

Saturday, Dec. 4

Historic Harrisonville Square

4 – 7 p.m.

The event includes the mayor’s Christmas tree lighting, a visit with Santa, old fashioned wagon rides, holiday luminary display, live music and more.

Friday, Nov. 12

6 – 6:30 p.m.

Independence Square, 112 W. Lexington Ave.

Friday, Nov. 19

Downtown Lee’s Summit, 13 E. Third St.

4 – 8 p.m.

Tickets $15 – $19

The price of admission includes: Hot cocoa bar (boozy add-ins for adults only), cookies, signature homemade Browning donuts and a letters to Santa station for kids.

Friday, Nov. 19

North Kansas City City Hall

6 – 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 3

6 – 8:30 p.m.

Further details to come.

Friday, Nov. 19

6 p.m.

Downtown Overland Park

Saturday, Dec. 4

4:30 – 6 p.m.

Shawnee City Hall, 11110 Johnson Dr.

Christmas tree lighting, Santa, entertainment and hot chocolate.