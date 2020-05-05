Your questions answered: Mayor Lucas discusses soft reopening plans for Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the eve of Kansas City, Missouri’s soft reopening Wednesday, Mayor Quinton Lucas is joining FOX4’s John Holt in the studio on Signal Hill to answer some of your questions about what’s going to change effective 12:01 a.m.

FOX4 appreciates all of the questions submitted via our Facebook and Instagram pages. In addition to this discussion with Mayor Lucas, FOX4 will have continuing coverage in newscasts Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as some businesses resume activity.

If you have questions that come up during the segment or after about the emergency order, 10/10/10 plan, or the city’s response to COVID-19, see this list of resources on the city’s website.