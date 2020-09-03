Your unwanted evergreen might bring holiday cheer to Missourians as governor’s Christmas tree

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – If you have an evergreen near the end of its life or that needs to be removed, you might be able to donate it to the Missouri Department of Conservation and help spread the joy of the holiday season this year.

The annual search for a large Christmas tree to be used on the governor’s mansion lawn in Jefferson City is underway.

Landowners, homeowners, businesses and communities that may have a candidate tree can contact the department.

To be considered, the donated tree must be about 40 feet tall and be an eastern red cedar, Norway spruce or white pine that is fully branched on all sides and accessible by large equipment.

“Sometimes there are beautiful evergreens that need to be removed for home expansion, utility work, or they’ve grown too large for the space,” MDC Community Forestry Coordinator Russell Hinnah said.

“Having your tree displayed at the governor’s mansion is a great way to share its beauty with thousands of Missourians who visit the mansion during the holidays.”

You must submit photos of candidate trees and email them to holidaytrees@mdc.mo.gov. Be sure to include a contact phone number, the location of the tree and several photos taken from different angles and distances.

All entries must be submitted by Oct. 11. For complete guidelines, visit this site.