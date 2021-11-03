‘You’re not supposed to bury your child’: Family looking for answers in KCK killings

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Family of the woman who died at Wyandotte Towers Tuesday want answers.

Three people, including that woman, died in the same apartment complex in two days.

Police now said one person died of natural causes but they’re still calling the other two homicides and whoever killed them is still on the loose.

Family said police told them someone killed Rau-Daja Fairrow inside her apartment at Wyandotte Towers.

“You’re not supposed to bury your child and that’s the killing part,” Fairrow’s Uncle Oscar Fairrow said.

He adopted the 25-year-old more than a decade ago, after her mother died.

The last time he saw her was on his 60th birthday in June.

“We had a lot of family and she was part of it,” Fairrow said, “and right now, I’m missing her.”

Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating two of the deaths as homicides.

They said the third death is no longer suspicious and that 66-year old Roy Wright died of natural causes.

As for the homicide victims, On Monday, building staff found a man dead in his apartment. That man, 35-year-old Damon Irvin.

The next day, someone discovered Fairrow dead in the same apartment building, but a different in unit.

Police believe Irvin and Fairrow were killed but have not said how or who all they’re looking for.

“I need answers,” Fairrow said. “I really need some answers.”

Police will not say if they think the same person or people could be responsible.

Regardless, Fairrow wants his niece’s killer caught.

“Whoever you are, you know who you are, please turn yourself in. That’s all I would ask,” Fairrow said. “You got some people here, some families that are really hurting and I’m for one. Turn yourself in.”

Police tell FOX4 the apartment building has cameras. Detectives are going through that footage as part of the investigation.

If you know anything, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. You can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for the right information.