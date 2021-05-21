YouTube bans Kansas school board’s video over COVID comments

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Kansas public school district is trying to figure out how to keep school board meetings accessible online without hindering public comments.

The Kansas City Star reports that the discussions in the Shawnee Mission school district in Kansas are coming after YouTube concluded that video of a recent meeting spread misinformation about COVID-19 and removed it.

YouTube’s policy states:

YouTube doesn’t allow content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts local health authorities’ or the World Health Organization’s (WHO) medical information about COVID-19. This is limited to content that contradicts WHO or local health authorities’ guidance on: Treatment

Prevention

Diagnosis

Transmission

Social distancing and self isolation guidelines

The existence of COVID-19 COVID-19 medical misinformation policy

The Shawnee Mission school board’s meeting Monday saw several parents and a Kansas lawmaker call for the district to remove its mask mandate.

Several district residents have spread misinformation at government meetings during the past year, but Shawnee Mission district spokesperson David Smith said it was the first time a district video was removed.

An edited version of the meeting was re-uploaded with a disclaimer at the start of the video.

This video of the May 17, 2021 Board of Education meeting is an edited version of the meeting. A previous version of the meeting was removed by YouTube for violating community guidelines, specifically medical misinformation provided during the public comment section. SMSD Disclaimer