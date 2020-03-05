YouTube TV agrees to terms allowing them to carry Fox Sport Midwest

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 27: Jorge Soler #12 of the Kansas City Royals single in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium on September 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — YouTube TV has agreed to terms with Sinclair that will allow them to offer subscribers FOX Regional Sports Networks in 19 markets including Fox Sports Midwest, Variety reports.

The streaming service decided to drop Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports West and the Yankees’ YES Network as part of the deal.

“We are pleased that YouTube TV was able to agree to terms on 19 of our RSNs and that they will continue to provide subscribers with access to some of the most in-demand sports networks in the nation,” Variety reporters David Gibber, senior VP and general counsel of Sinclair, said in a statement.

Gibber did add that he’s disappointed that YouTube TV will not carry certain Regional Sports Network feds going forward.

YouTube TV previously said they initially made decision to remove FOX Regional Sports Networks from their lineups is a reflection of the rising cost of sports content. At the end of February Sinclair said it offered to actually lower the fees and to continue negotiations under a short-term extension.