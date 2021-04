HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — During day three of Kylr Yust’s double murder trial, the prosecution called Kaitlyn Ferris to the stand. She wore a wiretap for the Federal Bureau of Investigation while spending a day with Yust in 2011, audio from the wire was played in court on Wednesday.

Day four kicks off where it left off with Yust and Ferris in a field trying to communicate with the spirit of Kara Kopetsky.

