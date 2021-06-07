Yust Trial Live Blog: Judge to sentence Yust, lawyers request new trial

CASS COUNTY, Mo. — Cass County Presiding Judge William Collins is set to formally sentence Kylr Yust today, June 7, for the deaths of two women.

In March, Yust was convicted of killing 17-year-old Kara Kopetsky in 2007 and 21-year-old Jessica Runions in 2019. The girls’ bodies were found together in a rural field in Cass County.

A jury convicted Yust of voluntary manslaughter in Kopetsky’s death and second-degree murder for Jessica Runions at the end of a two-week trial. Now, Judge Collins will have to decide if Yust will serve his sentences at the same time or one after the other. It’s a difference of either 30 years or 45.

On May 11, Yust’s legal team filed a nearly 60-page request to Judge Collins, asking for a new trial. It claimed Yust was not able to properly defend himself in the trial. Much of it had to do with the exclusion of evidence and witnesses that could have swayed jurors toward considering Yust’s half-brother, Jessep Carter, as an alternate suspect.

Sentencing is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. We will hear from Judge Collins and possibly Yust if he chooses to speak.

See live updates from FOX4’s Sherae Honeycutt below.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android