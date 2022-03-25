KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department identified the Z Trip passenger who was killed in a crash Wednesday night following a police chase.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. Wednesday near Truman Road and Prospect Avenue.

Police said the driver of a blue Dodge Caliber, who was involved in a carjacking at East 45th Street and Cleveland Avenue, was chased by KCPD officers going west on Truman Road.

A Z Trip vehicle was going south and stopped while waiting to turn left when it was hit by the front of the suspect vehicle after it ran a red light.

A female passenger in the Z Trip vehicle, identified as 38-year-old Erika Miller, died from her injuries sustained in the crash shortly after arriving at an area hospital.

The driver of the Z Trip vehicle was taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Two male juveniles in the suspect vehicle were taken to an area hospital, one of them reported to be in serious condition as of Friday.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash can call the TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

