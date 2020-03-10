Zac Brown Band postpones Spring tour, including Kansas City, due to ‘public health concerns’

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 06: The Zac Brown Bandattends Mickey’s 90th Spectacular at The Shrine Auditorium on October 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country group Zac Brown Band is postponing their “The Owl Tour” out of caution and increasing public health concerns with the coronavirus. They were expected to perform at the Sprint Center on April 16, 2020.

“This was an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority,” the band posted in a statement Tuesday.

The band said rescheduled dates for all spring shows through Nashville on April 25 will be announced soon. They ask that fans retain their tickets as they will honored on new dates.

A 2020 summer tour is expected to be performed as planned.