KANSAS CITY, Mo. — World’s of Fun’s new Zambezi Zinger ride is in the running for a new award.

The ride’s been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers Choice Travel Awards, as the best new theme park attraction.

People can vote online through Christmas Day. Winners will be announced Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

The redesigned Zambezi Zinger opened in June in celebration of the park’s 50th anniversary. It’s a tribute to the original coaster that closed in 1997.