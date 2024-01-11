KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the temperatures fall across the Kansas City metro, hundreds of people experiencing homelessness are finding their way to shelters and organizations trying to provide additional space for them to spend the night.

“We’ve repurposed every space we can,” said Hope Faith Executive Director Doug Langner. “We have partners already on campus ready to take people to their place.”

His facility usually is only open during the morning and early afternoon, but from December through March, it also opens overnight. During extremely cold stretches, like the one setting in Thursday and through the weekend, a handful of other locations will also open overnight.

Kansas City, Missouri Houseless Prevention Coordinator Josh Henges said these are low barrier shelters, meaning they’re easy to get into and hard to get kicked out of within reason.

“People know they can come as they are,” Henges said. “That doesn’t mean no rules. If you’re a harm to yourself or others, that’s not going to work.”

Henges and the city’s Zero KC iniative is trying to build out a more robust set of facilities and services that will eventually have much more capacity to care for the homeless population.

For now, temperatures that will hover around zero for several days demands action closer to triage.

“When it’s a cold snap like this, it feels like there’s never enough beds and that’s probably going to be the reality, which is why these non-profits in every way they can, they’re going to say yes,” Henges said. “They’re going to reconfigure hallway space if they have to because it’s about saving life and limb.”

But at the same time, Henges and Langner say this kind of emergency care can also be the moment that someone decides to try to change things.

“It’s come in as you are and when you come in, let’s find some goals, let’s find some structure, and let’s find your future, whatever that might look like,” Langner said.

The KCMO Activation Hotline with up to date information is 816-513-3699 and you can find more information here.