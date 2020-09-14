Zona Rosa to begin multimillion-dollar redevelopment this fall in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Northland’s Zona Rosa Town Center will see a lot of changes in the coming months.

The 1.1 million-square-foot mixed-use space, located off of Interstate 29 and Barry Road, will begin the first phase of a redevelopment project this fall. The project will bring new outdoor green spaces, a new stage, outdoor seating, a splash park, public art and more to the area.

Owner Trademark Property Company said they plan to demolish a building just south of Dillard’s soon to make room for some of this green space.

Apartments in the area are nearly finished being renovated, management said, and building exteriors around Zona Rosa are also set to get makeovers.

This first phase of redevelopment is expected to be finished in spring 2021.

“Our goal is to make Zona Rosa the central hub of the Northland by creating an amenity rich environment to enhance the overall experience for our customers, tenants and community that goes beyond what a traditional shopping center offers,” Scott Zigler, Zona Rosa’s general manager, said in a news release.

Trademark Property also has “plans for additional multi-family development, hotel, office, food and beverage and entertainment,” though the company didn’t divulge anymore details on additional phases for the redevelopment.

“There is so much potential to unlock at Zona Rosa,” Terry Montesi, CEO of Trademark Property, said in a news release.

Zona Rosa faced financial trouble in 2018 after failing to cover bond payments for a 10th-straight year. Then Trademark Property Company, based in Texas, took over the shopping, dining and entertainment center.