Zoo vaccination clinic offers free food, face masks, diapers and books for struggling families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several organizations participated in a large drive-thru vaccination clinic Wednesday at the Kansas City Zoo.

A host of organizations have come together to give away groceries, diapers, face masks and children’s books to Missourians who are mainly interested in getting protection from COVID-19.

The vaccinations were made available by appointment only and only for residents of the Show-Me State.

Medical professionals from Swope Health administered Johnson and Johnson vaccine with help from both the UMKC and KU schools of nursing, Truman Medical Centers and Children’s Mercy Hospital.

“We reached out to our patient population and high risk zip codes, those areas most affected by the COVID pandemic and have had the least access,” Dr. Jennifer Frost, chief medical officer of Swope Health said. “We really did a push. It was certainly open to all Missouri residents, all the Kansas City metro, but we did make a special focus on at-risk populations.”

Along with the vaccinations, Happy Bottoms handed out about 176,000 diapers, the Kansas City Public Library gave away board-books to children and Harvesters provided food for families in need.

Recipients did not have to get the vaccine to receive any of the freebies.

The United States Exercise Tiger Foundation also gave way 15,000 face masks as part of its effort to urge Americans to continue wearing masks, even after they’ve been inoculated.