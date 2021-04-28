Zoom bombers interrupt first ever Kansas City LGBTQ Commission meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s newly established LGBTQ Commission held its first meeting Wednesday night. It’s the first of its kind in Missouri, and one of the first in the nation.

But the historic night wasn’t without challenges. Eight of the 13 commissioners met in person, while the rest appeared via Zoom.

Zoom bombers disrupted the meeting during a discussion about how to deal with dissension peacefully.

“I think it was targeted and intentional. I think if things like this were easy or we were singing Kum ba yah we wouldn’t have to fight for these issues. But we’re having to and that’s a good example that at meeting one we are already getting pushback just for being at the table,” commissioner-at-large Justice Horn said.

At their first meeting they discussed historic changes, like hopes the city of Kansas City will declare June pride month and fly a Pride flag over City Hall for the first time. The commission was created with input from 60 LGBTQ organizations.

“It’s important that not only my voice is heard but those are that are most impacted are also heard and we are able to organize and mobilize around what the community needs,” Commission Chair Moon Glasgow-Brown said.

The Commission will serve as an advisory body to the mayor, city council and city manager on LGBTQ matters and recommend legislation, policies, and programs that advance equality. It’s made up of 13 Commissioners.

“There is one commissioner representing each district, so that is geography demographics as well as diversity there and then we have our seven specialty commissioners that are business, education, public safety, healthcare and housing, so it’s a very diverse group,” Horn said.

Right now the commission is all volunteer and has no budget. They say they hope to prove their value and get funding from the city in the future.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android