Newsfeed Now: Congress makes progress on short-term debt fix; Boy rocks championship mullet for charity

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – Chris Laundrie has now been asked to help search for his son Brian but according to the family’s attorney, North Port police in Florida had to postpone Chris’ involvement. Brian is a person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito.

See the full story on NewsNation

With less than two weeks to spare before the country defaults, Democrats and Republicans are finally making progress on a deal to raise the debt ceiling. Wednesday Democrats said they are considering Republicans’ short-term proposal to raise the debt ceiling through December. The potential deal comes as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen continues to warn inaction from congress could cause an economic meltdown.

See the full story on NewsNation

Four people were injured in a shooting at a Texas high school Wednesday and the suspect was arrested after a brief manhunt.

See the full story on NewsNation

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction yesterday night of Texas’ controversial Heartbeat Law–placing a temporary hold on the law that bans abortions once fetal cardiac activity is detected.

See the full story on KXAN News

Pfizer asked U.S. health regulators to approve emergency use of their covid-19 vaccine for children aged from 5 to 11. At this time, only children as young as 12 are able to get the Pfizer vaccine.

See the full story on NewsNation

A patient on the kidney transplant list was moved to inactive status by a Colorado hospital for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Her living donor is also unvaccinated and hospital officials said both need to be vaccinated for the transplant process to continue.

See the full story on FOX31 & Channel 2

A problem that is happening across several industries is finding workers. The American Trucking Association said since the pandemic, a shortage of truck drivers has become a major problem.

See the full story on Valley Central

A distinct haircut has many nicknames, but one definitive name known by all — the mullet. A 7-year-old boy in Alabama is using his hair to compete in a national championship and to raise money for charity.

See the full story on WHNT NEWS 19