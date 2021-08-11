Newsfeed Now: Senate passes $3.5 trillion budget bill; Barbie created in honor of doctor’s fight against COVID

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The Senate passed its budget resolution $3.5 trillion budget bill early Wednesday morning. This blueprint now heads to the house along with the infrastructure bill. The budget resolution is expected to help the federal government focus on assisting families, fighting climate change, and raising taxes for the wealthy.

The CDC is reporting cases of people prematurely getting a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine, in the hopes of getting extra protection against the mutating virus. Medical experts say booster shots might be needed and effective in the future, but doctors are warning against falsifying information to health care providers for the dose.

A Tennessee Kroger security guard has been charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot and killed a man during an argument over loud music.

Since a Colonial Pipeline gas leak was discovered in Huntersville, North Carolina during August 2020, there have been several stories from residents who live in that area. A doctor found excessive levels of a gasoline chemical called MTBE in the system of twin girls.

Frontline workers have been some of the biggest heroes during the pandemic and now six of them have been honored with a Barbie created in their likeness. It’s part of an initiative from Mattel honoring workers for their fight against COVID-19, and one doll is a doctor from Las Vegas.

