Live Streaming Live news broadcasts are displayed in the player above; when no news is being broadcast live, you’ll see a replay of recent newscasts. Not seeing what you’re looking for? Try our other live stream. Tracking Coronavirus COVID-19 has killed more than 500 at Missouri nursing homes Lawmakers at a standstill over COVID-19 relief: ‘We’re not close to an agreement yet’ Video Ray-Pec student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19; workouts canceled Record number of new infections in Jackson County renews talk of rolling back reopenings Video Dr. Fauci says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ vaccine will be effective, available early 2021 Video More Tracking Coronavirus