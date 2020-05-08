Crazeology: Lead singer of Olivia Fox opens up about struggles with infertility in new music video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lauren Flynn, frontwoman for the folk pop-trio Olivia Fox, is no stranger to heartbreak.

In a previous episode of Crazeology, Flynn spoke about her and her husband’s struggles with infertility.

While it’s common for couples to struggle with conceiving, sometimes it can be even more difficult when the hope of having a child is taken away quickly.

“My husband and I tried everything we could for years and were so excited when we found out we were finally expecting.” Flynn said. “Our excitement was cut short when we learned there was no heartbeat. It absolutely crushed me.”

Flynn said she wrote the song Elevator Doors as an emotional release, but after she thought about how alone she felt going through a miscarriage, it became evident that sharing the song may also help others going through something similar.

Flynn is joined by her bandmates Tiffany Smith and Aubrey Dykeman in a new video for the song off their 2019 album Carbon.

“We wanted the video to feel honest and intimate,” Smith said. “Shawn [Gormley] and his crew paid so much attention to detail to help us achieve that intimacy. Filming the video at Lauren’s house— in the room—with the piano where she sat to write this amazing song also helped create that feeling.”

You can watch the video above, or listen to Crazeology’s previous interview and feature of music by Oliva Fox.

The band has also released a new acoustic version of the song you can find wherever you get your music.