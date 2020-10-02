KC Forum with Kathy Quinn: Listen to the podcast

Public affairs with an entertaining spin! Longtime reporter Kathy Quinn discusses all things Kansas City and beyond.

Opening in a pandemic, Mothers in Charge and alopecia

FOX4’s Kathy Quinn talks to JJ Mirabile about opening up his restaurant after the shutdown and how tough it was on him and his employees. She also talks to Rosilyn Temple from Mothers in Charge about the protests and homicide rate and how nothing will get fixed until the people admit they need to do something about killing each other. Finally, she talks with Tanika Cherie about a medical issue called CCCA a form of alopecia — Cherie wants to help other people with the issue.

