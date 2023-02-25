KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The metro has enjoyed weeks of celebrating. From the Super Bowl win, to the parade through downtown, Kansas City now looks toward welcoming the NFL Draft in April. Kansas City will welcome a world of NFL fans during the event, just weeks after the new KCI Airport Terminal opens for business.

But, it isn’t all celebrating for the city. Leaders also face difficult decisions about who pays for downtown baseball and how to tackle violent crime.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas joins FOX4’s John Holt in this week’s episode of “4 the People.”