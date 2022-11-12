The votes are cast and most of the results are counted. Now the real work begins in Kansas and Missouri.

On this episode of 4Star Politics, Bob Beatty, Political Science Chair and Professor at Washburn University and Jason Hancock, Editor of the Missouri Independent, join FOX4’s John Holt and Dave Helling of the Kansas City Star.

They analyze Tuesday’s general election to determine what drove voters to the polls, and what the results could mean for both sides of the state lines.

In Kansas, the Governor’s race and Attorney General race were both incredibly close.

‘The interesting thing is the exit polls are out for this election in Kansas, and it showed that voters, by 54% , approved of Laura Kelly as Governor. She ends up with about 49% of the vote. If you’re a democrat running statewide in Kansas you need to be more popular than a Republican, clearly,” Beatty said.

There were no true surprises on the Missouri side during the election that solidified the Show-Me state as a red state.

“The big takeaway is Missouri is officially a one party state in a lot of ways. You know there was one last democratic office holder at the state level, Nicole Galloway, in the auditor’s office, chose not to run and Democrats nominated a former state lawmaker who didn’t put up much of a campaign and he lost on Tuesday to Scott Fitzpatrick,” Hancock said.

