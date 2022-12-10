It’s nearing the time for holiday merriment, as well as political movement.

Lawmakers in Kansas and Missouri are jockeying for position, with a “happy new year” return to Jefferson City and Topeka.

Fox 4 capitol correspondents Rebekah Chung and Emily Manley join John Holt and Dave Helling from the Kansas City Star for this episode of 4Star Politics.

When lawmakers return to business they have a hefty agenda ahead of them. From sports wagering in Missouri to medical marijuana in Kansas, the battle lines are drawn, but it doesn’t stop there.

“It really depends on who we’re looking at. When we talk about Republicans, they’re talking about, right now, education is one of their main priorities. I’m sure they’re talking about tax relief. Democrats also seem to want some tax relief as well,” Chung said. “When we talk about big issues, a lot of debate may come up around marijuana, abortion, sports betting. These are going to be some big issues that they’re looking at heading into next year’s session.”

Some of those issues are likely the same issues lawmakers in Missouri will try to tackle when they return to business in January.

“I think [sports betting] is a topic a lot of lawmakers want to get done because Missouri is honestly losing out,” Manley said. “You look at every state around us and everybody has it besides right here in the state of Missouri. There’s even been questions from some viewers saying does that mean the Chiefs are going to move to Kansas? So I think there’s a lot behind sports betting this year.”

To learn more about what is expected to happen in each state in the upcoming legislative sessions, watch the full episode of 4Star Politics in the video player at the top of the page.

