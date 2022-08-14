KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI moves in on Mar-a-Lago, Congress moves the Inflation Reduction Act, and Missouri will decide whether it’s time to expand marijuana and embrace recreational use.

FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by Julia Manchester, of The Hill, and Kacen Bayless, also of the Kansas City Star.

Instead of Democrats celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act, the top story in Washington, D.C. is the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

“It’s definitely a very weird time. Democrats are somewhat frustrated. A lot of Democrats and critics of the former president have been looking for a smoking gun for awhile. This could be it. However it sort of hampers from being able to tout their victory ahead of what is expected to be a very difficult midterm elections cycle,” Manchester said.

Closer to home, a petition received enough signatures to put a question to legalize recreational marijuana use on Missouri’s ballot in November, surprising some. But even some who support legalizing recreational marijuana don’t completely support the measure.

“If this ballot measure does pass, it would amend the Missouri constitution to legalize possession and use of marijuana for those over 21. What I think makes this ballot measure interesting is that most of the pushback most likely is not going to come from prohibitionists or people who don’t want to legalize marijuana because they’re anti-pot. It’s coming from pro-legalization advocates who are arguing this amendment is essentially being pushed by the established medical marijuana industry,”

Some advocates argue the amendment will cut out some of the mom and pop businesses that want to join the industry and instead favor medical marijuana businesses that pushed to get this on the ballot.

In this week’s episode of 4Star Politics, you’ll hear both sides of the argument. Plus how it could impact the November election in the Show-Me State.

