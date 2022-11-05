Candidates are in the final stretch as voters either cast early ballots or prepare to head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8.

On this episode of 4Star Politics, Isabel Holloway, Director of Survey Operations at Emerson College, joins FOX4’s John Holt and Dave Helling to discuss the final found of polls in partnership with FOX4 and The Hill.

Hear what the polling says about the Kansas Governor’s Race between Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. They’ll also break down the Missouri Senate race and a bit of a surprise in one of the Missouri Amendments voters will decide.

Registered voters who decide to wait until election day to cast a ballot have at least 12 hours to do so.

In Kansas polling locations can open as early as 6 a.m. and close as late as 8 p.m., but are required to be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Missouri, polls open at 6 a.m. on Nov. 8 and close at 7 p.m.

In both states, as long as you are in line by the time your poll location closes — for example, 7 p.m. in Missouri — you are legally allowed to vote. Don’t get out of line. If you arrive after they close, you will not be allowed to cast your ballot.

Watch the entire episode in the video player at the top of the page.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Saturday at 5:30 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.