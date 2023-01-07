KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new year is often a time of reflection and change. It’s a time when people reassess what happened over the past 12 months, and what the future may hold.

January 2023 will also involve a lot of change for Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, after spending more than two decades in public service.

Schmidt joins FOX4’s John Holt on this episode of 4Star Politics as he wraps up his final week in the office and looks back on his career.

“I hope folks will remember that, I usually summarize it as we stood up and fought abuse when we found it and that was true of drug abuse where we’re going to leave more resources than the state of Kansas has ever had over the next 15 years because of the lawsuits we brought against some of the drug companies over opioid marketing. We stood up and fought child abuse and elder abuse. We sent more people to prison for longer than any other attorneys general administration,” Schmidt said.

Learn more about what he’s proud that he achieved, and why he believes he fell short in his campaign against Gov. Laura Kelly in November by watching the entire episode at the top of the page.

Voters elected Kris Kobach to be the next Kansas Attorney General. Kobach will be sworn into office Monday.

