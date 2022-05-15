KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is on the clock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by Kathy Nelson of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC as the city gets ready to put its best foot forward.

From planning to parties, catch a glimpse of what goes into planning a massive large-scale event with international appeal, and see what they learned from this year’s draft in Las Vegas.

Then in the second half of this week’s show, we check in with John Payne of Legal MO 2022. The group is behind a petition to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri.

After Missouri lawmakers didn’t pave the way, it may be up to Missouri voters, or will the organization’s petition to get the issue added to the Show-Me State ballot go up in smoke?

Click on the video player at the top of the page to hear what our experts think are some of the top issues facing the country, and the Kansas City metro right now.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics, a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Sunday at 10 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com.

