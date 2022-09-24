KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Advance voting begins in a month, and key races are in a dead heat.

A new FOX4/Emerson College Poll shows the toss-up races and the battle for votes.

Emerson College Polling Director, Spencer Kimball, and Isabel Holloway, Survey Operations, join FOX4’s John Holt and Dave Helling of the Kansas City Star. They discuss the key races and issues voters will decide in November.

The poll shows Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) with a one point lead over Attorney General Derek Schmidt (R), which is well within the margin of error.

“A lot of people though this could be a race the Republicans could pick up. What we’re seeing is the incumbent Laura Kelly very strong in the state, obviously in her ballot test numbers but also in her name recognition,” Kimball said.

The poll also looked at key issues voters will use to help decide who they will support in the election.

“What we found is those undecided voters are leaning towards the economy as the issue that is motivating their vote the most,” Holloway said.

