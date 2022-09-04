KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Special Session is now moved to the Veto Session a week later. Why the move? What are the governor’s income tax cut proposal odds? What are the pros and cons?

Republican Senator Tony Luetkemeyer joins FOX4’s John Holt and the Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling to talk both sides of the issue.

“I think that we will have a permanent tax cut that will be passed ultimately during the special session,” Luetkemeyer said. “What the contours of that package are going to look like, we will see as we go through the legislative process.”

Traci Gleason, director of communications for the Missouri Budget Project, is also on hand to provide another view point of the Governor’s proposal.

“We don’t know what we’re facing ahead and we don’t want to open a Kansas like budget bomb where, suddenly, we have drastic budget shortfalls, are having to cut things, when we can’t turn around like Kansas did and change course,” Gleason said.

